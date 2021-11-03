Cold River Press receives 2021 Best of Grass Valley Award

Cold River Press has been selected for the 2021 Best of Grass Valley Award in the Arts Organization category by the Grass Valley Award Program.

Each year, the Grass Valley Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. These companies help make the Grass Valley area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Grass Valley Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Grass Valley Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Grass Valley Award Program

The Grass Valley Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Grass Valley area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.





The Grass Valley Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

