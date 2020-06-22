Clock Tower Records up for sale

When: By appointment only (Pre-COVID hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday)

After almost nine years of owning Clock Tower Records in downtown Grass Valley, Curt Smith is putting the business up for sale.

He said he’s making the decision not because of COVID-19 or the subsequent orders stemming from the pandemic, but, rather, because of his current health condition, and because he wants to spend more time with family.

Smith said he got into the record business because he enjoys listening to entire albums, and interacting with others about their musical interests.

“When you pick (an album) up, you actually listen to the whole record,” he said, adding that many great songs from albums were never played on the radio, meaning music lovers may have otherwise missed out on a certain song if not for records.

In addition to his store, Smith sells his inventory online. He noted that for decades records have been growing in popularity and in 2019, for the first time since the early 1980s, records were on track to actually outsell CDs.

The materials and sounds aside, the people who frequent Clock Tower are part of what makes the business special, said Smith.

“When you’re doing it online you’re not seeing the customer, you’re not really talking to the customer,” he said.

Smith said he has memories of people strolling through Clock Tower, including famous musicians like Leon Russell, Bill Douglas and Robert Cray, who he said once gave him free tickets to his local show.

While Smith doesn’t own the building on West Main Street, he said his landlord has been wonderful, and he’s been fortunate to have rented from him. He’s also pleased that he’s been able to fulfill his dream of owning a record store. Now, hopefully passing it off to an interested buyer, he said he’s only looking to sell the business to someone who has a passion for music and wants to see Clock Tower thrive.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m glad I was able to do it,” he said.

