Climbing up the ranks: Thomas L. Cox hits the top three percent of New York Life’s elite sales force

Thomas L. Cox has been named a member of the 2018 Chairman's Council of New York Life, according to a release.

Members of the Chairman's Council rank in the top three percent of New York Life's elite sales force of 12,500 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Cox has been a New York Life agent since 1987, and is associated with New York Life's Northern California General Office in Roseville, Calif.

His professional designation, industry achievements and affiliations include Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered Advisor for Senior Living. He is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a registered investment adviser and a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC (member FINRA/SIPC), a licensed insurance agency.

He is a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, which is recognized as the standard of excellence in life insurance sales performance, belongs to Auburn Rotary and the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Cox resides in Grass Valley near Lake of the Pines with his wife Linda for the past 50 years.

