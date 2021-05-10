Christopher Plumb appointed as Intero Nevada County broker, president

Intero Nevada County has announced the addition of Christopher Plumb as the new President and Broker of Record, covering Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Auburn, Truckee, and the Tahoe Basin areas. John and Edie Miller will continue to work in Agent Sales and Agent Development.

Plumb’s experience involves building long-term relationships with the community; his entire professional career has revolved around the home lending and real estate industry since 1999. Although his list of accomplishments run long, his proven track record for success and driving growth is clear. His impressive experience in building and developing organizations, managing real estate companies, developing nationwide referral networks, and assisting with the purchase and leasing of over 3,000 single family homes makes him an outstanding choice as the new Broker of Record and President of Intero Real Estate Services – Nevada County. Streamlining organizations to bring forth efficiency and productivity is his passion. He is motivated, hard-working, and dedicated. Christopher brings with him a B.S. in Business Management and a Master’s in Counseling.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Plumb to the leadership role of President and Broker of Record for Intero NC,” says John Miller, former Broker of Record and current ownership partner. “Chris’s long list of accomplishments, energy, enthusiasm, and expertise makes him the perfect choice to lead Intero to be what Edie and I envisioned to be when we started the company. Simply the Best Real Estate Company in Northern California!!”

Christopher believes every customer deserves a phenomenal experience and he’s on a mission to create a wave of change in the real estate industry. If you’re a realtor who has a desire to turn every customer into a client for life and build a predictable referral business from your sphere of influence or have a desire to discover a niche you are passionate about, please contact Christopher at 916-230-9087 or CPlumb@InteroNC.com .