Chabad of Grass Valley to host kosher food truck Thursday

Chabad of Grass Valley will be hosting a Kosher food truck event Thursday, during which visitors may buy a variety of authentic sweet or savory Kosher foods as the Jewish community prepares for the high holidays.

The truck, run by Isaac Yosef — owner of Frena, San Francisco’s only Kosher bakery — in partnership with Hummus Bodega, will be parked outside of Chabad of Grass Valley, 1289 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, from 2 to 3 p.m.

When Yosef’s bakery began to see reduced business at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he came up with the plan of reaching out to the smaller Jewish communities located throughout northern California and bringing Frena to them, organizing food truck events through each area’s local Chabad.

“As I understand, it’s not just about his personal business, but about the service he’s providing in the need for Kosher,” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, explaining that some Kosher products are easily found in stores, but many members of the Jewish community are excited to have the opportunity to buy from a Kosher bakery.

Yusewitz said, “They are familiar foods to many, and specifically at this time, comfort food is something many can use.”

Items for sale will include Challah, bagels, sweet and savory babka, savory pitas and sambusaks, and a variety of dips.

He said the event will serve a second purpose as well for some in the community — preparation for Rosh Hashanah, which begins the evening of Sept. 18 and ends Sept. 20 this year. While the celebration of Jewish high holidays would normally involve community dinners and other gatherings, and Chabad of Grass Valley will have limited in-person services this year, they anticipate some will not be able to celebrate in a public gathering due to COVID-19 concerns. In order to accommodate this, Chabad of Grass Valley will be offering free High Holiday kits which may be picked up during a visit to the Frena food truck event.

Although walk-in orders will be welcomed, pre-orders are encouraged to ensure availability and can be submitted at http://www.JewishGV.com/kosher.

According to a press release from Chabad of Grass Valley, the Frena truck travels hundreds of miles per week, with the upcoming Grass Valley visit being the furthest stop from its San Francisco home base so far.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached through vpenate@theunion.com.