Celebratory scoops: Bob and Peggy Wright of Treats Ice Cream recognized as Nevada City Business Persons of the Year

Nevada City Rotary and Nevada City Chamber of Commerce presented the Business Persons of the Year award to Bob and Peggy Wright of Treats Ice Cream during the Nevada City Chamber Awards and Installation Dinner, Saturday Feb. 1.

Bob and Peggy moved to Nevada City in 2001 after looking around the Sierra Foothills for a home that would be an easy commute to Bob’s office in Sacramento. Their initial thought was Nevada City was a bit too far. Then on a whim Bob picked up a hitchhiker from the river who suggested Bob take a walk downtown and check out all the fliers in the shop windows. With that Bob and Peggy discovered the special character of the Nevada City scene and their decision was made.

After retiring, Bob and Peggy decided to open their first shop on York Street in September 2009. Treats Ice Cream was a new venture for them – they had never made ice cream before. They chose ice cream simply because they love it. Their small ice cream store quickly became a gathering place for customers to chat while waiting.

In July 2018 they expanded to their current location on Main Street which is now a familiar gathering place for both locals and visiting tourists. They still have local customers but approximately half of their business comes from tourists.

One tenet of Rotary’s 4 Way Test is “Is it fair to all concerned?” Treats exemplifies a community wide focus that is “fair to all concerned” with the fact that many of their ice cream offerings have been created in collaboration with other Nevada City merchants. Last year for example, Treats collaborated with Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company to create an ice cream flavor using their Stout Beer and Gingerbread. They worked with Leo and Deb Chapman of Harmony Valley Farm to produce a delectable Rhubarb Sorbet, and with Jo McProud and Alan Haight of Riverhill Farm to make a Sweet Red Pepper and Strawberry Sorbet.

Local author of “Living Wild,” Alicia Funk encouraged the development of their wild-sourced Native Bay Ice Cream and Douglas Fir Sorbet. For their Raspberry Chardonnay sorbet, they used wine from local wine merchant BYOB and Raspberries from Mountain Bounty Farm. They routinely trade photographs for ice cream with Outside Inn owner Erin Thiem.

Learn more about Treats and their scoops at https://www.treatsnevadacity.com/ or drop in to their shop at 210 Main Street shop for some ice cream.

Source Rotary Club of Nevada City