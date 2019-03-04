Calla Lily Crepes plans move down the street into Nevada City storefront

Those looking for crepes in Nevada County are often pointed in the direction of Calla Lily Crepes. Soon those folks might still be directed to the same restaurant, but in a slightly different direction.

Calla Lily Crepes has operated from a heated tent in Nevada City is planning to move to more permanent pastures with a new brick-and-mortar location. The shop isn't moving far – just down the hill on Broad Street, across from the National Hotel, according to owner Darren Engstrom. Engstrom said he hopes to broaden his business, offering more room for customers to sit, drink and enjoy their crepes.

"We're just looking to expand," said Engstrom, "It's time to grow."

Calla Lily Crepes plans to also add additional items to its menu, offer beer and wine, and expand its staff to 20 people, Engstrom said. In a perfect world, he said, the restaurant will be able to complete the move by July, although that depends on the project's design, its approval by the city, and whether enough money can be raised in time.

"It all depends," Engstrom said of the timing of the restaurant's move, "the permitting process can take a while."

The restaurant has created a GoFundMe.com page to raise $35,000 for the move. As of Monday, it had reached $1,025 in donations.

