Calla Lily Crepes moves to brick-and-mortar on Broad Street

When: Closed Monday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday into Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday into Sunday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

The move has been planned since January 2019.

Once in a smallish tent on the top of Broad Street, Calla Lily Crepes moved Dec. 11 toward the bottom of Nevada City’s main road, across from The National Exchange Hotel.

Some customers, according to co-owner Darren Engstrom, say the food has improved since the move, even though Engstrom insists it hasn’t changed. In either case, “everyone seems excited by it and seems to be enjoying it,” said the co-owner.

Engstrom said his wife and co-owner, Rebecca Engstrom, designed their new shop, making the restaurant colorful, sprightly and inviting.

While not many changes have occurred, Engstrom said Calla Lily now offers beer from Grass Valley Brewing Company, hard Kombucha and wine by the glass. The co-owner also mentioned that he plans to add baked goods, a Moroccan beet dish and deli salad onto the menu once things settle.

The co-owner said they have also added more employees, hiring about seven people during the winter with plans to add about 15 to 20 during the summer and fall seasons.

“We love it,” said Engstrom.

