Calla Lily Crepes asked to cease and desist

After issuing a Notice of Violation and suspending the operational permit of Nevada City’s Calla Lily Crepes last month, Nevada County is now stepping up enforcement of the COVID-19 indoor operation mandate.

According to Environmental Health Director Amy Irani, the County Counsel’s Office will issue a cease and desist letter co-signed by Nevada City’s legal counsel to Calla Lily Crepes due to continued noncompliance.

The county suspended the establishment’s permit Aug. 7. It was still in operation as of Friday.

Calla Lily Crepes’ owners couldn’t be reached for comment. A worker at the business declined to answer questions when contacted Friday.

In an email Irani said the department would continue to provide guidance to food facilities not in compliance, including those not adhering to the state’s most recent guidance allowing restaurants to operate indoors at 25% capacity.

The environmental health department is receiving daily citizen complaints about establishment operating in excess of the 25% capacity, Irani said.

Businesses that had previously been in violation of state orders — Old Town Cafe, Friar Tuck’s, and Sergio’s Caffe ­— have racked up nearly $5,000 in fines each. The restaurants’ legal counsel has met with county counsel regarding their fines.

County officials haven’t yet provided an update on negotiations between themselves and the restaurants.

Last week several businesses, including the three previously fined, announced the formation of a coalition to organize opposition against state COVID-19 orders, hoping to reopen businesses sooner than the state timeline.

