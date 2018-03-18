Byers Solar hosts SunPower’s John Arnaud for a Solar Information Session in Grass Valley

Byers Solar is hosting an Open House and Solar Information Session from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho-Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

SunPower's Regional Manager John Arnaud will be on hand with a report on SunPower's latest technology, including continuous improvements with Equinox energy systems. Learn about time of use utility rate plans and why it makes sense to go solar now.

Byers Solar professional Coryon Redd will present solar insights in Nevada County for 2018, and review options for effective solar design and answer questions.

PG&E rates have increased dramatically the last several years and are expected to trend upwards, along with record high summer temperatures. Many homeowners are installing solar systems to save money and create energy independence in the face of rising utility costs.

Byers Solar is proud to be a locally owned company, creating jobs and helping clients save money and energy. Those who attend will learn why people are choosing Byers Solar and SunPower for quality, reliability and consistent performance.

The Solar Information Session will have a discussion on: New SunPower technology and partnerships, how solar energy can save you money, current solar energy programs and a Q&A with solar experts.