Byers Enterprises receives ‘Best of the Best’ award

Byers Enterprises was recognized by the Auburn Journal as 'Best of the Best' in gutter companies for 2018, according to a release. This annual award was given at a dinner held at the Ridge Golf Course and Event Center.

The engraved award denotes the popularity of Byers LeafGuard Gutters in the greater Auburn region. Byers is known for their high level of service and product guarantees.

Jeff Fierstein, Byers General Manager, was on hand to receive the award.

"We and our team are very proud to have once again been selected by the readers of the Auburn Journal to be recognized as the top gutter company in the area," Fierstein said. "We feel very fortunate to be able to help folks in the local community protect their home and keep their loved ones safe as well."

Covered gutters are a vital part of fire protection and are now required as part of California's Wildland-Urban Interface Area. This is a key building standard designed to help protect homes and businesses in this critical fire safety area.

Source: Byers Enterprises.