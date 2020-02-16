Byers Enterprises corporate warehouse complete

Byers has announced that the construction is complete on their new warehouse at the corporate headquarters on Slow Poke Lane, just off of East Bennett. By Jan. 31, all of their employees and inventory were once again housed under one roof at their headquarters. The construction features Byers Solar, Byers Roofing and Byers LeafGuard Gutters and Byers Solatube products.

More than 30 years ago Ray Byers Sr. began his career as a roofer in Nevada County. In 2015, Byers was growing so fast, that there wasn’t enough office space for all of the employees or enough warehouse space to store their materials at their corporate offices. Byers needed to add new space quickly and found an available building in downtown Grass Valley. In late 2015, Byers moved a division of their staff, company vehicles and a portion of their inventory to 115 Idaho Maryland Road, across from Rebies and next to Sears, and added a retail space known as the Byers Design Center.

The Design Center served as a full-service supplemental space until the construction could be completed. Today, Byers Enterprises employs nearly 100 team members and serves thousands of customers in Northern California. Byers is most widely known for is the Byers LeafGuard Gutter System, which LeafGuard is the only seamless, one-piece debris shedding gutter on the market.

”Thanks to the trust of our customers and our extraordinary staff, we’ve grown to become one of the largest LeafGuard companies in the country,” said Ray Byers, Sr, President, and CEO of Byers Enterprises.

“We’re also proud to be among the nation’s top 1% of Owens Corning Roofing Contractors and an Elite Sunpower solar contractor ” added Ray Byers, Jr., Operations Manager of Byers Enterprises.

The Byers Design Center closed on Jan. 31. ​However, customers are welcomed to stop by and speak with Byers staff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the corporate headquarters to ask questions, buy replacement parts, or purchase over-the-counter products like Byers Solatube. Consumers​ looking for general information on Byers’ products and services or see examples of the Byers products are welcomed to visit ThatsByers.com.

Byers team members are also available at ​530-272-8272 to answer specific questions or schedule an in-person appointment.