Business Ignitor returns to support local entrepreneurs

Sierra Commons, Nevada City’s small business center and coworking space, is relaunching its signature Business Ignitor Course. Rebranded as Ignitor X, the entire curriculum has been re-envisioned to meet the present-day needs of entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and small business owners. Registration is now open.

Classes start on Aug. 14 and will be held for six consecutive weeks on Wednesday nights from 6-9 p.m. In addition to core classes, free one-on-one business consulting is offered to each student through a partnership with the Sierra Small Business Development Center. Social activities, use of the Sierra Commons coworking facility, and opportunities to learn from successful Ignitor graduates create a fun and impactful learning experience.

Experts from a variety of fields who understand the challenges of starting and running a small business will teach the sessions. Classes, with titles such as The Business Owner Mindset, Tools of the Trade, The Cost of Making Money, and Business Plans Suck (For Now) provide guidance on fundamental business practices and how to avoid common pitfalls. The course covers a wide variety of topics and is perfect for people starting or currently running small businesses.

Ignitor X culminates on Sept. 25 with a graduation party, which includes a showcase of past and present Sierra Commons business and Sierra Commons’ anniversary party.

“Ignitor X not only represents a reinvigorated Sierra Commons,” notes Executive Director Robert Trent, “but it is also a celebration of our organization’s 10th anniversary. Over the years, we have seen lasting positive impacts our business community is making to our region. We have helped hundreds of micro-enterprises launch and we’re thrilled to see that many of them have matured into prominent local businesses.”

The Ignitor X fee is $425. Two scholarships are available to qualifying individuals. If you would like to register or learn more, visit the Sierra Commons website at http://www.sierracommons.org or call 530-265-8443.