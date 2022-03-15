Business and Professional Women of Nevada County to offer virtual presentation

The public is invited to the annual March program of Business and Professional Women of Nevada County on Wednesday, March 16, honoring Women’s History Month. Speaker Joan Griffin, M.Ed. will address “The Invention of the First Lady, ” focusing on the first three Ladies, Martha, Abigail and Dolley, who were vastly different personalities and brought very different strengths to the position. But between them, they created the role of First Lady out of thin air. Not one of their husbands would have ended up in the White House had they not had these women as their partners.

The online virtual meeting will start at 6 p.m. and last about one hour. A Zoom link is on the Business and Professional Women of Nevada County website at http://bpwnevadacounty.org/monthly-program .

A dedicated lifelong learner and teacher, Joan Griffin is author of her upcoming memoir Force of Nature: Three Women Tackle the John Muir Trail. Retired after 25 years as a middle school English teacher, Joan currently teaches women’s history and literature classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at both Sierra College and UC Davis.