Brian Hamilton: Median price of homes sold bucks downward trend

Despite a slowing market — at least slower than the fast-paced, pandemic-fueled frenzy of late 2020 and early 2021 — the median price of a home sold in western Nevada County increased for the first time since July of this year.

The $560,000 median price recorded in November reflected an 8% increase over the $518,000 logged in October and nearly returned to the record median price — $565,000 — posted in both July and August of this year.

The $560,000 median price tag is 19.4% higher year-over-year than November 2020’s median of $469,000, and 23.1% higher than the pre-pandemic market median $455,000 of November 2019.

LOW SUPPLY LINGERS

Part of the equation pushing the price higher is that inventory continues to lag far behind the pre-pandemic norms of homes for sale on the market, both locally and statewide.

“With housing demand remaining strong and inventory reaching record-low levels, market competition intensified to levels not seen before in California,” a news release from the California Association of Realtors reported.

“The share of properties sold at above-asking price skyrocketed this year from 36% in 2020 to 61% in 2021. This year’s level was the highest recorded in at least the last 30 years and was 41% higher than the long-run average of 20%.”

By November’s end, 235 homes were listed for sale in western Nevada County, which was the first decline in inventory since a 4% reduction from April to May, when there were just 205 homes listed. Inventory had climbed to a 2021 high of 297 in October.

In November 2020, there were 283 homes on the market. One year earlier, in November 2019, there were 444 homes for sale.

Inventory has not topped 300 units for sale — since June 2020.

For a pre-pandemic perspective, the monthly average of homes on the market in 2019 was 491.

SEASONAL SLOWDOWN?

All of November’s home sales in western Nevada County totaled 127 units, which marked the lowest total since February’s 115 homes sold.

A total of 135 homes sold in November 2020, while 133 sold in November of 2019.

The average days on market until homes had an accepted offer last month reached 18 days, which is the highest number of days on market since February’s average of 33 days.

The fast-paced sales of the previously mentioned “frenzy” saw the average days fall locally to a low of eight in May before settling at 12 days throughout July, August, September and October.

Statewide sales saw a similar story, according to the association.

“Properties have been flying off the market at record speed, with a listing typically staying on the market for only eight days, the shortest time-on-market since the survey started tracking the statistic in 1986,” the association reported.

“Further illustrating the high level of competitiveness this year, more than half of homebuyers waived contingencies in the buying process to gain a competitive edge. Six out of 10 offers accepted by the seller were non-contingent offers, with half of buyers waiving the appraisal contingency (50%). A third waived the property inspection (30%), and over a quarter waived the contingency of securing financing.”

BY THE NUMBERS November home sales in western Nevada County: $560,000 — Median price (2021) $469,000 — Median price (2020) 18– Days on market (2021) 11 – Days on market (2020) 127– Homes sold (2021) 135 – Homes sold (2020) 235– Homes for sale (2021) 283 – Homes for sale (2020)