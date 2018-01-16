Bread and Roses Thrift in Grass Valley closes temporarily for remodeling

Bread and Roses Thrift & More, which benefits Grass Valley's Hospitality House, will be temporarily closing for remodeling and reorganization. The renovation is expected to take several months to upgrade the existing space and better serve store customers.

The remodeling work will include: Improvements to our production area to allow us to more quickly turn donations into store inventory; Reconfiguration of the sales area to better showcase jewelry items; Moving dressing rooms to allow staff to better help customers in the dressing area; Electrical and accessibility improvements.

In addition, the team will be re-evaluating store hours, donation guidelines, and opportunities for collaboration with other nonprofits.

"After 19 months in the thrift store business, we've identified ways to improve the space and our processes in order to enhance the customer experience and increase profitability," said Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. "Closing the store temporarily is necessary to complete the changes as efficiently and swiftly as possible."

The store will not accept donations during the reorganization as staff and volunteers will be focused on renovations and reorganizing existing inventory for the store's reopening. Volunteer shifts will adjust to accommodate the reorganization schedule.

Since it opened, the store outfitted 409 homeless people through free clothing vouchers for interview clothing and other items not found in Hospitality House's clothing supply closet. During the remodel, clothing needs of homeless people will be met at Utah's Place.

Source: Hospitality House