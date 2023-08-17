IMG_3625.JPG

Marian Valero, owner/roaster for Bluebell Coffee shows off the results of a roast she did with a Guatemalan coffee bean. Valero sources her beans from all over the world, depending on the season, and is a staunch supporter of farmers who participate in and support Fair Trade. This allows farm workers—especially women—a better chance at being paid fairly to support their operations.

 Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

Early this spring, Marian Valero opened Bluebell Coffee at the corner of Mill and Neal Streets in downtown Grass Valley.

At the time of the opening, Valero was determined to find a way to roast her own coffee beans, much like she and her sister did when they opened the original Bluebell location in their hometown of Valencia, Spain.

