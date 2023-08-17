Early this spring, Marian Valero opened Bluebell Coffee at the corner of Mill and Neal Streets in downtown Grass Valley.
At the time of the opening, Valero was determined to find a way to roast her own coffee beans, much like she and her sister did when they opened the original Bluebell location in their hometown of Valencia, Spain.
After much effort and even more gumption, Valero finally located the spot where she has now been roasting Fair Trade coffee beans for the past two weeks. In addition to taking over the spot that formerly housed Fable Coffee. Valero ended up also taking over the roastery from Fable’s owners.
“It was a really good opportunity,” Valero said. “The same thing with the coffee shop and that’s why I was able to do it, because everything is second-hand and it is of course cheaper that buying everything new, and it was everything I need for the roastery and all that I needed for the shop. So that makes things way easier than starting from (scratch).
“Fable was doing the same thing that I am doing and have been doing for almost 10 years, before in Spain and now here, working with a really high quality of coffee and doing everything very craftily and also very transparent; changing the way coffee is seen in this movement that we want to serve and sell really good coffee and also to support…Fair Trade. We pay more for the coffee because also we want the producers to make fair money.”
Since the roasting operation is still new, Valero and one other roaster are in charge of the somewhat mathematic process of properly roasting the beans.
“She also pointed out that much like traditional produce, coffee has different seasons.
“The beans have the seed of a cherry so it’s seasonal. So when it’s harvest time in Central America, South America, is different than in Africa and Asia. And you want it to have really fresh beans and the same thing you want people to buy a fresh roast coffee and also serve a cup with that’s made with a fresh roasted bean. I buy through the year from different regions.
“Right now I am roasting four different types of coffee but normally I will have five or six, maybe seven. No more, because coffee is seasonal and if you have a really high quality of coffee you want to buy always the coffee that is seasonal. So I will change. That’s what our goal was in Spain, working with more or less the same producers at least for the long term so we can have a really good relationship. We can have better communication and also I can say, ‘let’s try for the harvest next year to do something different.’”
Valero also put to rest the long argument regarding the proper way to store coffee beans. To put it mildly, she is not a fan of the freezer.
“No that’s really bad. You never have to do that. It dries the oils off the coffee. You want to be sure to store them in a place that doesn’t have so much light, and also like a good temperature; not too hot but not in the freezer. The oils is where everything is.”
Valero’s trusty Diedrich coffee roasting machine has a capacity of about seven kilograms; about 15 pounds. A normal batch, she said, takes about 10-15 minutes to roast, though like with anything there are always variations.
“It depends on the coffee beans,” Valero said. “If you work with a specific coffee you want to reveal all the good attributes, all the good things that particular coffee has. You have to roast every coffee finding the best roasting profile, and that also depends on the roaster’s style.”
Valero has a vision to sell her beans not only in local groceries but in restaurants as well.
“I am working really hard right now on developing my wholesale business. My idea is to sell my coffee beans to all the businesses. There aren’t many specialty roasters here in town and I would love everybody to have my coffee beans. I love that everything is local and I think it is very important. I would like to sell my beans to BriarPatch, and I think that’s going to work. I already have some people contacting me next week and they want to open up a business in a couple months. I have to work really hard now to show other businesses what I am doing.”
Valero’s passion for coffee propels her through her days and has offered her the chance to grow a business, far from her native Spain.
“We do this with a lot of passion and love. I think that’s important when people do things with love. What I would love is for local people to enjoy my coffee beans.”
Bluebell Coffee is currently available at the roastery’s café at 167 Mill Street in Grass Valley.