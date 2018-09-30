Barbara Bashall: Housing on the rise

Few would disagree that there is an acute housing shortage in Nevada County. But there's good news — and more affordable housing — on the horizon.

Six new developments are proposed, under construction, or completed. Within a year or two, there could be more than 340 new homes and apartments on the market to help ease the local housing crisis.

We need to provide housing for service industry workers, which includes our teachers, firefighters, and police officers. You don't have to have much of an imagination to envision what will happen if, for example, we can't attract good teachers to our schools.

We've always prided ourselves in good schools and public safety. We need to address the shortage of labor in these areas — created by the lack of affordable housing — before it reaches critical mass.

Anyone who has tried to buy a median-priced home or find a reasonably-priced rental will tell you there is a huge, pent-up demand for housing.

The more housing that is created in the types of developments currently under construction or soon to be submitted, the more lower-income housing will become available for our lower-paid service sector workers.

The challenges

Let's closely examine our challenges. There is already a severe labor shortage in the construction trades.

As the job market becomes even tighter, and more and more people find jobs where they currently live, fewer will be willing to drive to Nevada County to work. Who will drive up here for a job when they will receive the same wages where they live now? Where will we find the workers to build new housing?

We need to encourage our young people to pursue blue-collar careers. Our schools must introduce and educate students about the many lucrative opportunities in the construction trades.

More of our young people will then be able to live in the community in which they grew up. They'll raise their own families here, and that in turn, will help ease the problem of declining enrollment confronting our local schools.

Laying the foundation

Western Nevada County's construction industry is poised and ready to tackle the housing shortage.

Located on Ridge Road in Grass Valley, Ridge Meadows is a single-family new home community offering 37 sites with homes ranging in size from 1,730 to 2,118 square feet. Sales have been brisk and only two homes remain to be sold.

Berriman Ranch is located behind K-Mart and is accessed through the Carriage House Development. Infrastructure is currently being installed, to be followed by the construction of 30 single- and two-story homes to be available for sale next year.

Both Ridge Meadows and Berriman Ranch are Homes by Towne developments.

"Homes by Towne is honored to be a part of the Nevada County community, and proud to provide quality homes and neighborhoods to the area," said division president Jeff Pemstein. "Since 2012, we have completed Cascade Crossing near Lake of the Pines, and are nearing completion of Ridge Meadows in Grass Valley. Coming in 2019, we will begin to offer homes at Berriman Ranch, also in Grass Valley.

"We hope to continue to be a valued partner to the community and NCCA, and look forward to providing much-needed housing in the region."

Ground was broken within the past few weeks for Timberwood Estates on Brunswick Road across from the Nevada County Horsemen's property. Infrastructure is currently being built, along with four model homes.

Timberwood Estates will present 45 lots, offering semi-customized home in three sizes of 1,804, 2,080, and 2,224 square feet, including spacious two-car garages.

The Loma Rica Ranch development was submitted to the City of Grass Valley last month. In the first phase, 240 homes will be built between Sutton Way and Brunswick Road. There will be a range of housing options with cutting-edge architectural designs, ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,400 square feet.

Developers hope the smaller units will be offered for sale at competitive, affordable prices.

Dorsey Marketplace is an integrated 26.9-acre project located on the south side of Dorsey Drive. Its draft environmental impact report should be circulated soon.

The design has gone through some changes, but the end result will likely be a mixed-use project with 180 apartments.

The good news

There is even more good news to report. It was announced just last month that financial assistance of up to four percent of a mortgage loan is available to those purchasing a primary residence in California.

The money comes in the form of a non-repayable gift for low- to moderate-homebuyers in rural areas such as ours. The funds, which can be used for closing costs and/or principal reduction, are the result of a partnership between the Golden State Finance Authority Platinum Program and the USDA Rural Development Single Family Loan Guarantee.

Although the developments I've described won't completely solve our housing crisis, it's clear these are exciting times in the local housing construction industry.

The Nevada County Contractors' Association will continue to collaborate with our schools, government, and businesses as we work to ensure our community is a place we can all call home.

Barbara Bashall writes a monthly column for The Union. She is the executive director of the Nevada County Contractors' Association, a nonprofit group of 320 general contractors, sub-contractors, building material suppliers, and other construction professionals whose mission is to promote high standards, integrity, and ethical practices within the construction industry. Visit NCCABuildingPros.com or call 530-274-1919. Freelance writer Lorraine Jewett contributed to this column.