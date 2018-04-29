Barbara Bashall: Helping hands — An outline of the Nevada County Contractors’ Association and the services it provides

The Nevada County Contractors' Association is well-known in our community as a nonprofit trade association that serves the construction industry. Less well-known are the many ways in which the NCCA gives back to our community through generous donations of members' services, products, and expertise to dozens of worthwhile projects every year.

We've given the round-about at Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road a facelift, helped build homes with Habitat for Humanity, and assisted with a recent Memorial Park improvement project.

This monthly column will highlight the NCCA's contributions that help make our community better. But first, it's important to understand the mission and purpose of the NCCA.

Our association is comprised of more than 320 members representing licensed general contractors, specialty sub-contractors, building material manufacturers and suppliers, design professionals, and other construction-related businesses. The purpose of the NCCA is to promote the highest standards, integrity, professionalism, and ethical practices within the construction industry.

There are many ways we do this, but the primary method is through continuous member education. From safety training to code compliance, our members attend seminars and share their knowledge about construction law and how to follow it. We host scores of online webinars and business workshops.

Our members have access to cutting-edge technologies. We offer construction contracts, blueprint copies, and scanning services. A Nevada County Building Department kiosk in a corner of our office helps eliminate time-consuming trips to the Rood Government Center.

Recommended Stories For You

Our members take advantage of cost-saving group insurance programs and online safety training from the field. We provide 24/7 access to bidding documents for local, regional, and statewide construction jobs. Those are just a few of the benefits of a $425 annual membership.

In addition, the NCCA is a valuable resource for consumers. We help protect homeowners from the unscrupulous underground economy. The NCCA aids consumers when it is time to select reputable, qualified, licensed and bonded contractors.

We provide tips about how to negotiate clear contracts, prevent disputes, and resolve disputes if they arise. Knowing how to recognize a scam artist can save someone from facing unlimited liability and untold grief.

We enjoy throwing open our doors to the many worthy clubs and organizations in western Nevada County. The NCCA's conference room at 149 Crown Point Court in Grass Valley is available for rent at nominal fees, with special rates for local nonprofits.

Barbara Bashall is the executive director of the Nevada County Contractors' Association and can be reached at 530-274-1919 or nccaexec@pacbell.net.