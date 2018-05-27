Barbara Bashall: ‘Building Blocks for Success’

The Nevada County Contractors' Association will be one of the sponsors of Friday's third annual Building Fair.

The event is free and open to everyone interested in learning about local real estate, construction, the governmental permitting process, and many other topics. This year's theme is "Building Blocks for Success."

We have partnered with the Nevada County Community Development Agency and Nevada County Association of Realtors to host the fair at the Rood Government Center in Nevada City.

It's a kickoff to the construction season and a must-attend event for anyone thinking of building, remodeling, or expanding. It's also a non-threatening environment for any who may have an unpermitted dwelling and needs to find out how to maneuver the sometimes-complex world of getting permits.

I am asked many questions by folks buying property and wanting to build a home, such as "Where do I start?"

What to expect

Recommended Stories For You

This is a forum to get that and other questions answered, and meet the professionals who can guide you through the process. It's a chance to talk to the county's building department experts about their procedures and requirements.

This forum is also ideal for anyone who has or is considering purchasing property to develop. And it all takes place in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

The Building Fair will have more than 40 vendors including licensed contractors in multiple fields, real estate professionals, design experts, utility providers, building material suppliers, equipment renters, septic system and water well contractors, solar energy companies, manufactured housing vendors, construction lenders, and insurers.

There will also be representatives from various city and county agencies related to the construction industry, including planning, environmental health, and permitting.

The schedule is straight-forward: there will be brief introductions at noon, followed by an hour-long panel of experts who will make presentations and answer questions.

At approximately 1 p.m., guests will visit the many booths and informational kiosks. There will also be food available for purchase.

Several vendors will present demonstrations. For example, deck framing materials will be lit on fire to demonstrate which materials are more ignition-resistant. There will also be a venting manufacturer performing fire demonstrations with ignition-resistant vent options.

The California Department of Fire and Fire Safe Council of Nevada County will also be on hand to share tips for making and/or keeping property and neighborhoods fire-safe and insurable. A focus on fire protection is a timely feature of this year's fair because of recent catastrophic fires in California and beyond.

This event has evolved and we've worked hard to make it bigger and better each year. This year there will be more hardware and lumber stores present to show a variety of building materials available locally.

We also changed the time frame from the morning to the afternoon so that more people can participate. We expect several hundred people to attend on Friday.

Sharing information at the Building Fair is a two-way street.

"The Building Fair is designed to help our customers and give them the information and tools they need to make informed decisions," said Nevada County Building Department Director Craig Griesbach. "For example, someone thinking about buying property and building a house may change the site or change a floor plan once they get an idea of how much it may cost. The Building Fair also benefits our department because we get to meet people face-to-face and get their feedback about our services and what they think could be improved."

We hope to see you at the Rood Center on Friday. If we haven't already met each other, please make a point to say hello. I'd love to hear your comments about the Building Fair, my monthly column, and anything else you'd care to share.

Barbara Bashall writes a monthly column for The Union. She is the executive director of the Nevada County Contractors' Association, a nonprofit group of 320 general contractors, sub-contractors, building material suppliers, and other construction professionals whose mission is to promote high standards, integrity, and ethical practices within the construction industry. Visit NCCABuildingPros.com or call 530-274-1919.