Awarding excellence: Dick Law receives recognition for a lifetime of serving the community

A person changes jobs an average of 12 times and changes careers six times during his or her working life.

Not Realtor Dick Law.

With an unwavering four decades of experience in real estate, it's no surprise Dick Law recently earned the prestigious Realtor Emeritus status from the National Association of Realtors. The Realtor Emeritus status recognizes Realtors who have been members of the National Association of Realtors for at least 40 years and made lasting contributions to the real estate profession and their local communities.

Law has also been a member of the Nevada City 49er Rotary Club for 25 years, and in 2016, he served as club president.

Retired Superior Court Judge Ersel Edwards has known the Law family for 40 years, and became friends with Dick Law through Rotary.

"You'd never know he's in real estate because he never brings it up except for when he gets fined at Rotary," laughed Edwards. "Dick is a wonderful guy and great family man who works hard at enjoying life."

Another friend comfortable in a black robe is just as appreciative of Law and his contributions.

"Dick is a very valuable community resource and a really nice guy," said Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson. "He genuinely cares about our community and seems to have boundless energy in his efforts to help so many."

Real estate is in his blood

Law is president of Nevada County-based Paul Law Realty, the real estate company founded by and named after his father in 1948.

"I grew up in the business," said Law. "I've always enjoyed helping people reach their dreams, and it's no secret the American Dream is owning a house or property where you can make a loving home for your family."

Today, the company is a full-service brokerage with an office in Grass Valley's Brunswick Basin. In 2005, he created Omega Commercial Management to meet the needs of its commercial property owners, such as shopping centers, and apartment, office and industrial complexes.

Law's commitment to serving his community extends even longer than the four decades he has worked in real estate.

In 1975, shortly after he and his wife Nancy moved from San Francisco to Lake Wildwood, Law joined the Penn Valley Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter and began working the department's annual rodeo. In the early 1980s, while his real estate office was located downtown, he joined with several other downtown merchants to create the Grass Valley Downtown Association. He was also an Ambassador of the Grass Valley/Nevada County Chamber of Commerce and president of the Gold Country Lions Club.

Caring for the community

During that time, he also coached youth soccer and little league. His delight at helping youths led him to join the local agency of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. In 1998, Law was elected board president.

Continuing his commitment to local youths, Law joined the Sierra Nevada Children's Service board of directors in the early 2000s and became board president in 2004.

"I've always been driven to give back to the community that has given so many opportunities to me and my family," said Law.

For the past year, Law has teamed with local nonprofits and other agencies to help place people in permanent homes who might not normally qualify. As part of his efforts to combat homelessness, Law has joined forces with Community Recovery Resources, the Salvation Army, Nevada County Child Protective Services, and Hospitality House.

Throughout his professional career, Law has settled more than 3,200 residential and commercial properties, creating legions of satisfied customers who tout Law's honesty, integrity, and work ethic.

At age 68, Law said he has no intention of retiring.

"As long as I still enjoy helping people navigate the sometimes complex world of real estate, I'll keep doing it," said Law. "I feel blessed that I still get up every morning eager to go to work."