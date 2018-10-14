Art hotel: Local hotel embraces local artists

The Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, a privately and locally owned boutique hotel boasting 42 rooms and suites, is ready to announce a jump into the arts, according to a release.

In an effort to align with the recent state designated Cultural Arts distinction, and to embrace and promote a thriving local art community, the hotel aims to turn its common places into vibrant gallery spaces. With ample wall space throughout the property, including a 1300 square foot event center, the sky really is the limit on the ways in which artists can present their works and/or workshops throughout the hotel property.

"We're thrilled at the idea of introducing our guests to our local artists in a truly immersive way," said Project Coordinator Danielle Scallin.

The Grass Valley Courtyard Suites has been a "best kept secret" in the Nevada County area for more than 16 years. Certainly no strangers to community involvement the "art hotel" idea was born from a real desire to invest even further in some of the best that the community has to offer while simultaneously providing a new experience to the thousands of guests that frequent the hotel each year.

Partnering with the Center for the Arts, the hotel plans to officially present as a stop along the Fall Open Studios Tour this weekend. Each month thereafter will boast a different artist or collaboration of artists to be on display.

Locals and guests alike are encouraged to attend lively artist receptions featuring signature cocktails at the no host bar, and to stop by anytime to view and purchase art.

"Because we are open seven days a week from early morning to evening hours, and because we have guests visiting us from all corners of the world, there is ample opportunity for the art pieces to get really great visibility," said Scallin.

The Grass Valley Courtyard Suites is holding an open call for artists of all mediums, and has already begun to fill the calendar into the coming year.

Interested parties should contact Danielle Scallin via email at danielles@gvcourtyardsuites.com in order to schedule a meet & greet.

The hotel is located at 210 North Auburn St., Grass Valley.

Source: Grass Valley Courtyard Suites