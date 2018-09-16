Apparel company shows Truckee love with cleanup effort

TRUCKEE — Since 2012, Truckee Love has decked out locals and visitors alike with hats and clothes inspired by the area so many are enamored with.

On Sept. 22, the company will look to give back with its new Clean & Green Initiative, and will host a cleanup of downtown Truckee.

"We wanted to start something, because if it wasn't for Truckee, we wouldn't have our brand," said Claire Hartzheim, one of a handful of employees at the company. "We wanted to do something to give back to Truckee."

Hartzheim said she and fellow employees noticed litter accumulating around the brand's downtown location, and were inspired to organize the first annual Truckee Love Pick-Up Day.

The pick-up day will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and begins at the Truckee Love loft in downtown. Truckee Love recommends volunteers bring water and gloves. Trash bags will be provided. The first 30 people to show up for the cleanup will also receive a free Truckee Love hat.

"I know students need some volunteer hours for school or if anyone needs community service hours, it would be a good way to give back to Truckee … a lot of people take from it, and we just want to make sure we give something back," said Hartzheim.

The pick-up day's Facebook page, as of Thursday, shows nearly 40 people interested in attending.

"I'm hoping we at least get 30 people to come and help volunteer," said Hartzheim. "Fifty would be totally awesome, but because this is our first year, we're aiming for 30. Maybe in the future we can work on making it a bigger event, and clean up more frequently in separate areas of Truckee."

Truckee Love has also teamed up with the Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation, which, according to its website, partners each year with local businesses and the community to raise money and provide more than $250,000 in classroom grants, resources, and partnerships to benefit students and teachers.

With the use of code "EEF" at checkout on the purchase of Truckee Love or Tahoe Love hats, $5 will be donated to Excellence in Education.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.