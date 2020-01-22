Anti-AB 5 rally set for Tuesday at state Capitol

The Nevada County Republican Party is hoping residents will join a rally opposing Assembly Bill 5 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the steps of the California State Capitol building.

The party posted an invitation to the rally on Facebook and created an event page for it, but said it’s not involved in organizing the rally.

Although the local party’s central committee is not sponsoring the rally, it has shared the information in the hope that any local residents who oppose the bill will be able to join the cause.

“It’s not official from our party,” Nevada County Republican Party Chairman Bob Hren said. “We found it and posted it for anyone who might want to go down and participate,”

Though the party has yet to take an official stance on the new law, Hren said its tenets, which make it easier for individuals to be classified as employees subject to benefits rather than independent contractors, broadly go against the Republican Party’s principles.

“A lot of people can lose jobs because of it, so we’re against that,” Hren said. ”A lot of people like the flexibility of working as a contractor and this takes that flexibility away from them and forces them into some structure the state bureaucrats dictate.”

According to Hren, there is no organized effort for party members to visit the Capitol together, but the group’s event page does encourage attendees to visit their state representatives while there and to schedule a meeting with District 6 Republican State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley by emailing assemblymember.kiley@assembly.ca.gov or calling 916-774-4430.

“We may have some folks that are members from the central committee that will go, but I don’t know who’s going,” Hren said. “It’s not like they have to sign up or let me know or anything.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.