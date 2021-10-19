‘A valuable resource’: Nevada County Economic Resource Council to host annual Economic Summit

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council will be hosting their fundraising event, The Economic Summit, at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Monday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The nearly annual event serves as an entertaining and educational opportunity for community members as well as an opportunity to network with civic and business leaders. Economic Resource Council Executive Director Gil Mathew said, “The ERC continues to provide the business community with a valuable resource, this Economic Summit is just a part of that work.”

This year, the Summit features Dr. Christopher Thornberg as the keynote speaker. Dr. Thornberg is a returning expert to Nevada County, and will give a national, regional and local forecast to those in attendance, said Economic Summit Chairperson Lisa Swarthout.

“This is a good tune up,” said Swarthout. “If you have not been paying attention to what has been happening outside of Nevada County, it’s good to see what is happening at the national level and the state level and how that translates potentially to your business.”

Dr. Thornberg is expected to talk about the growth along the I-80 corridor from Lake Tahoe to Sacramento, of which Nevada County is a part, and will discuss the housing market. “He doesn’t like to refer to it as crisis, but he will talk about the housing issues we have in California and if our community has the political will to create more housing,” said Swarthout.

In the past, Dr. Thornberg has presented his outlook in an engaging manner and she expects the same when he speaks on Monday. Swarthout added, “For an economist, he is interesting, and he is entertaining. He does bring a positive message. It’s not all doom and gloom and it is not all numbers and statistics. “

As stated in his biography, Chris Thornberg is “the founder of Beacon Economics and is an expert in economic and revenue forecasting, regional economics, economic policy, and labor and real estate markets. He became nationally known for forecasting the subprime mortgage market crash that began in 2007 and was one of the few economists on record to predict the global economic recession that followed.”

The afternoon event will begin with entertainment by Air Aligned, an aerial dance group and will be followed by panelists Kristin York, Vice President of the Sierra Business Council; and Jordan Levine, Vice President and Chief Economist of the California Association of Realtors.

Swarthout, who is also a district three supervisorial candidate, has been involved in the Economic Resource Council since its inception over 25 years ago. The Economic Resource Council is a vital component in keeping decision makers informed across multiple industries, she said. “It is the one organization in the community that brings all the stakeholders together, ” said Swarthout. “You have local government. You have private industry. You have nonprofits. You have education. You have healthcare. You have our water service provider. Everybody that is involved in making Nevada County a strong economy sits around our table, so I think it is vital that the organization exists, so that we all communicate. We’re all on the same page for how we move forward with the work we are doing in our community to create economic vitality.”

Mathew said “The Economic Resource Council anchors its work as the ‘resource’ for the business community. The Summit brings the community the wisdom and understanding of the best in the field of economics at this critical time.” Adding it’s an appropriate time for Dr. Thornberg to once again be speaking to participants about how the economic implications of COVID-19 are expected to affect the community.

The Summit serves as a continuation of the work the Economic Resource Council strives to accomplish in keeping membership informed. The monthly board meetings serve as a central information sharing location. Swarthout pointed out that at a recent meeting the Nevada County Contractors Association gave a presentation featuring the number of housing projects that are underway. “There were people sitting both in our audience and at our board table who need that information, ” exlained Swarthout. “For example, the superintendent of schools (Scott Lay) was there, and he needs to know how many students he may be enrolling in the next five years. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital was represented, and they need to know what to expect for population growth in the community, so it is really important to the vitality of the community to be educated on what is happening here.”

The Summit is an extension of the work the Economic Resource Council strives to provide but is also an opportunity to hear from an expert outside of the community.

The Summit featured sponsor is Sierra Business Council. Title sponsor is the county of Nevada and is joined by co-title sponsors including Dignity Health SNMH, Nevada County Association of Realtors, Sierra College, Owens Wealth Management, Zap Manufacturing, and several other businesses. Tickets are $45 and are available for purchase at Eventbrite.com or by emailing info@ncerc.org .

Light hors d’oeuvres and a no host wine and beer reception will follow the program.

The newly renovated Center for the Arts boasts a state-of-the-art sound system and comfortable seating. Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative tests within 48 hours of the event and masks are required. For those who may not be able to attend in person, the event will be live online (for a fee) with an interactive component available during the question and answer period. To receive the link, contact the Economic Resource Council also at info@ncerc.org .

