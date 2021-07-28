A seat at the table: Nevada County Economic Resource Council connects businesses across sectors

Anyone running a business in Nevada County knows it takes more than a good idea to be sustainable. The Nevada County Economic Resource Council has been working with businesses in a variety of sectors for over 25 years to help owners not only overcome potential obstacles, but to also offer resources and solutions on the pathway to success.

ZAP Manufacturing CEO and Economic Resource Council Board of Directors Treasurer Tim Corkins has been actively engaged with the consortium almost since the nonprofit got its start. He said he remains involved because of the benefit of the cross section of community leadership that can be found on the Economic Resource Council board of directors.

“Look at who sits at the table,” Corkins said. “We have 18 industry sectors. (You don’t have that) sitting at one table in one room at any other time in this county, ever.”

Western Nevada County leadership is represented to include both government and private leadership.

“If you have an issue, or you want to bring something up or you want to communicate across to the CEO’s office at the county, to a supervisor, to a mayor or city council member, they are sitting at the table,” said Corkins. “You can connect with the college, the schools, the hospital and the hospital foundation … now we have the arts, the chambers, financial banks and investments, tech manufacturers and it just goes on and on.”





Corkins said the future of the Economic Resource Council is changing. “We are looking at really helping, creating an atmosphere to help who is here and help them expand and then new people and other new businesses show up. It’s happening. Businesses are growing.”

Getting to know one another and networking gives members a personal connection that can lead to problem solving and assistance with business related issues. Identifying over a dozen distinct sectors helps the Economic Resource Council bring like-minded groups together to focus on issues unique to that particular industry.

The Economic Resource Council’s NC Tech Connection initiative was formed to support innovation in small businesses, and to boost entrepreneurship in Nevada County. Initially focused on the tech and manufacturing industries, the Economic Resource Council received funding to offer a variety of resources to those sectors including help with human resources, financial planning, marketing, Cal OSHA requirements and improvements in operations.

Each month the Economic Resource Council hosted a meetup of community members interested in networking and learning and remained active throughout the pandemic with monthly online interviews called TechTonic Tuesday. TechTonic Tuesdays will continue with live presentations beginning in the fall, featuring local industry leaders highlighting their businesses, innovation, and solutions to common challenges. It’s an opportunity to learn more about what is happening in the manufacturing and tech industry on the local level.

To become involved or to get more information about the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, send an email to info@ncerc.org .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a freelancer writer in Nevada County. She writes a monthly column on behalf of the Economic Resource Council