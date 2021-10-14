A-One Tax promotes Kaylee Argenbright to business manager

Raised in the deserts of New Mexico, Kaylee Argenbright met a striking change of scenery in the Sierra Nevadas and is rapidly becoming a part of the Nevada County community.

Argenbright, who moved to Nevada County last year, previously served the Los Rios Community College District as a Training and Professional Development Specialist, championing programs to increase equitable success for students and staff across the district. In March, she joined the team at A-One Tax, nestled in Nevada City.

“Kaylee is one the smartest and happiest people I have ever met” said Tonya Lindsay, owner of A-One Tax. “She came to my firm needing tax preparation assistance and I just couldn’t help but offer her a job. The day I met her she was going on a job interview and looking for work due to a COVID-19 layoff from her last job several months prior. She wanted to work so bad. She was so organized with her tax documents and upbeat about life. Hiring her was one of the easiest and best decisions I have ever made.”

Argenbright’s academic pursuits resulted in a master’s in communication with an emphasis in education. The drastic switch from public sector education to local finance does not go unnoticed.

“Some say I have a flair for the unexpected,” Argenbright said. “There are not many things that I don’t have a curiosity for, and the idea of expanding my skills to fit something as universally important as financial literacy allowed me to take my first step in a different direction.

“I am invigorated by the new information and support Tonya has shared with me over the last six months, and I know the wisdom she has to offer is far from over. I look forward to helping A-One Tax and building lasting relationships with clients.”

As for her more recreational pursuits, Argenbright considers herself a “serial hobbyist,” filling her hours with music-mixing, painting and writing. Nevada County fulfills her and her husband’s needs for outdoor adventures, including (but not limited to) windsurfing, hiking and paddle-boarding.

“I’m happy to begin building community in this area,” said Argenbright. “There seems to be no end to the inspiration to be drawn from this beautiful county.”

Argenbright anticipates utilizing her education in organizational communication to streamline processes and expand client reach this upcoming tax season.