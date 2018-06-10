A great success: Recap of the third annual Building Fair

One exhibit involved a vendor demonstrating its fire-resistant roofing, as spectators tried unsuccessfully to light the roofing material on fire. That was just one of the highlights as more than 100 people attended the third annual Building Fair Friday at the Rood Government Center in Nevada City.

The theme of this year's event was "Building Blocks of Success." There were more than 50 vendors providing information, distributing complimentary gifts, and showcasing their products and services.

The event was free to everyone interested in learning about local real estate, construction, the governmental permitting process, and construction-related topics.

The afternoon-long building fair kicked off with a panel presentation featuring an expert builder, government representative, engineer, and architect.

Those attending the event comprised a diverse swath of the construction and real estate industries, from professionals seeking to connect with others to citizens interested in buying and/or developing property.

The annual building fair is co-sponsored by the Nevada County Contractors' Association, the Nevada County Board of Realtors, and Nevada County's Community Development Agency.

"We believe events such as the Building Fair are an important way for us to offer important information and give back to the community," said Barbara Bashall, executive director of the Nevada County Contractors' Association. "It's similar to the old adage, 'Measure twice and cut once.' If people have the knowledge they need before they start a project, they're going to be happy with the end result and save time, money and headaches throughout the process."

Source: Nevada County Contractors' Association.