A classic, continued: Grass Valley Pasty Co. opens for business

KNOW & GO What: Grass Valley Pasty Company Where: 100 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday

Several months back Jesse Hopper was driving to play disc golf with his friend, Tyler.

But first, the two tried to make a pit stop for some pasties. They went to Cousin Jack Pasties.

“I’ve been coming to Cousin Jack’s for 30 years,” said Hopper.

But Hopper and his friend didn’t get to go to the pasty restaurant that day. It had closed.

Hopper, a Nevada Union High School graduate, and his friend from Sacramento soon after decided to embark on a new challenge: open a restaurant.

The two now co-own Grass Valley Pasty Co., which opened June 1.

“It was fate, I think, said Hopper. “My friend and I had worked together at different projects throughout the year.”

Hopper had been cooking for most of his life, and eating pasties for much of that time as well. So when the opportunity came to open a restaurant, said Hopper, the co-owners felt doubly lucky to receive unexpected support from the community.

Friends in the tile industry helped with plumbing for little or no money up front, said Hopper. Their landlord helped them too, allowing the co-owners to avoid paying rent until their opening in June.

“We really started this with nothing,” said Hopper. “I can’t even make a list (of friends), it would take too much time to think of them all.”

The co-owners make their pasties by hand, emulating the original Cornish pasties from the United Kingdom. They serve chicken portabella mushroom, pulled pork, pot roast and vegetarian pasties, said Hopper.

“We didn’t anticipate being as busy as we are,” he said.

Pasties are particularly popular in the area, said the co-owner, joking that one could “get stoned” for not properly making one.

“It’s one of the things they teach you about (growing) up here,” he said.

Hopper is happy to have prevented an important tradition from fading into nonexistence, as the new restaurant stands alongside Marshall’s Pasties and King Richard’s as three of the only pasty establishments in the area.

“We just didn’t want the tradition to die away,” said Hopper.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.