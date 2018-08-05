2018 Northwest Classic raises more than $1.428 million for children’s hospital

BEAVERTON, Ore. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — The Credit Union for Kids Northwest Classic, presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union, raised more than $1.428 million to support Credit Unions for Kids, benefiting six Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. This is the third consecutive year that the event has raised over $1 million.

First Tech Federal Credit Union organized the event, bringing together credit unions and industry partners from across the country on July 9 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon. This year's sold-out event saw more than 300 business leaders, community partners and celebrities — including celebrity hosts Dave Wilcox and Dan Fouts — who came out to play in the golf tournament.

"CMN Hospitals is incredibly proud to partner with and benefit from the Northwest Classic hosted by First Tech," said Clark Sweat, Chief Revenue Officer at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Since the inception of the CU4Kids program over 22 years ago, the support of our credit union partners like First Tech has been critical to the funding of life-saving research, expansion of facilities and charity care which assures all kids receive treatment regardless of a family's ability to pay. First Tech has proven to be innovative and dedicated to ensuring all kids have access to the best healthcare available."

The Northwest Classic — formerly known as the "Dave & Dan Classic" — has raised more than $7.9 million and has become the largest credit union sponsored event supporting Credit Unions for Kids in the nation. The proceeds raised during the tournament benefit the following Children's Miracle Network Hospitals: OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital (Portland, Ore.), PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center – Riverbend (Eugene, Ore.), Seattle Children's Hospital (Seattle, Wash.), UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (Oakland, Calif.), UC Davis Children's Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.), and Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colo.).

"Credit Unions for Kids was born in the Northwest, and we're proud to honor that legacy with the Northwest Classic," said First Tech Federal Credit Union President and CEO Greg Mitchell. "We are fortunate to be able to give back to our communities, and it's humbling to see the generosity that connects our members, employees and industry partners. Together, we're making a difference for kids and families today, and for generations to come."

This year's Northwest Classic sponsors include First Tech Federal Credit Union, PSCU, CO-OP Financial Services, MasterCard, Fiserv, CU Direct Corporation, Crowe, CUNA Mutual Group and The Standard. Other partners include Advantis Credit Union, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, JLL, Swinerton, IQ Credit Union, Alkami Technology, SRS Consulting, Performance Trust, Oregon Community Credit Union, AT&T and Raymond James, among many others.

Source: First Tech Federal Credit Union