1849 Brewing Co. to temporarily close

Big changes are brewing at 1849, according to manager Kevin Krikorian.

The business has decided not to contest accusations from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control that it ran a “disorderly premise” and will accept a 45-day alcohol sale suspension.

Krikorian said Wednesday that 1849 Brewing Co. would close temporarily starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.

“We signed the paperwork today,” he said. “We’re waiting to hear back from ABC to schedule a time for them to come out and post the paperwork. Once it’s posted the clock starts.”

The business will take the next several weeks to decide on a shift into breakfast and lunch dining, though no official decisions have been made, Krikorian said.

“We’re going to try to regroup, maybe close for a couple of weeks and switch into the breakfast thing, brunches, stuff like that,” he said. “We might try it, but we’re going to take a couple of weeks to pivot.”

According to Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last, the business can start extended morning hours beginning Nov. 4 if no one appeals the Grass Valley Planning Commission decision to allow 1849 to open at 6 a.m.

In the meantime, Krikorian said the business will sit down with the Grass Valley Police Department, train staff “to become better stewards of the community,” and will shake up its management structure.

“We are in the midst of a management change,” he said. “We’re completely redesigning the flow of management to help with any disorderly actions, and just to mitigate and become better neighbors with the town. We’re hiring some new management that will help push this business to the next level and put this entire situation behind us and move forward.”

He said more details will be made available as decisions are officially made.

“We’ll release that when we’re ready, but right now the only thing we’re sure of is we’ll be closing Thursday night at 9 p.m. and will not return until we decided what we’re going to move forward.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.