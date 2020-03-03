Business & Professional Women of Nevada County talk will focus on women’s suffrage

Join Business & Professional Women of Nevada County on March 18 for celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage.

March, Women’s History Month, is a great time for people to learn about what it took for women to earn the right to vote. Suffragists began their organized fight for women’s equality in 1848 when they demanded the right to vote during the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York. For the next 72 years, women lobbied, marched, picketed and protested for that right. Quakers played a prominent role in the struggle, coming as they did from a religion where men and women were considered equally valuable in all aspects of life.

Most woman suffrage supporters had been introduced to reform efforts through the abolition movement, emphasizing the right of all women to gain equal access to education and employment, as well as to equality in marriage, to a married woman’s right to property and wages, and to custody of her children.

The temperance movement combined the destiny of the women’s suffrage movement with the anti-saloon one, more importantly along with such areas as prison reform, public health and improved working conditions for women. Together, these various strains forged a powerful, unstoppable force for women’s suffrage and equal rights.

March’s speaker, Professor Janet Rankin, will lead the group in a discussion of this topic on March 18. Rankin teaches history and women’s studies at Sierra College through regular semester courses, as well as through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program.

BPWNC meets the third Wednesday of each month at Trolley Junction at the Northern Queen, 400 Railroad Ave., Nevada City. BPW’s mission is to support and promote equity for women. Encouragement awards and academic scholarships are offered to women returning to school or in certification programs in order to better their working opportunities.