‘Business Like a Boss’ opens doors to young entrepreneurs

The Winter Craft Fair on Dec 11 will host designers and artists like Josh Bell who upcycled this studded tank top. More than 70 crafters, designers and artisans who commonly sell items on Etsy, an online sales platform, will offer goods for shoppers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Photo courtesy of Josh Bell.

Josh Bell and Elijah Rogers, two students from Bitney Prep High School, will showcase clothing and accessories they designed at the Nevada City Winter Craft Fair (NCWCF) this Sunday.

More than 70 of the top local crafters, designers and artisans will be selling their goods at the at the Miners Foundry on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p..m during the NCWCF.

Items for sale at the Winter Craft Fair can be described as hip and sustainable, yet innovative and whimsical.

Josh Bell sells jeans with patches and paint and zipper pockets for $45 on Instagram @grimace_clothing.



Bell and Rogers created their businesses in a class for young entrepreneurs titled Business Like a Boss, which is taught by Akim Aginsky at Bitney Prep High School.

“I see a great future for them,” Aginsky says of his students Josh Bell and Elijah Rogers. “They are both gifted, serious designers.”

Rogers and Bell will have their clothing and accessories for sale at the Winter Craft Fair under the label Grimace Clothing.

“Give them a grin when they catch you in grimace,” is the business slogan Bell created. Online purchases can be made through https://grimace-clothing.square.site/ . Instagram handle is Grimace_graffiti.

“In the class we learn to identify our target market, calculate start-up costs and keep the doors open by paying ourselves for the time invested,” Bell said.

“Mr. Aginsky is a big motivator. He’s a very positive guy — very empowering. I just want to go do it!” Bell said.

Elijah Rogers is a junior at Bitney Prep and says he is “grateful to the school for allowing me the space to be creative.”

Rogers describes his clothing as “somewhat goth and monochromatic. I really enjoy working with leather, mesh and lace. I paint clothing and make patches. My most expensive item is a leather jacket. Most of my items are priced around $20 to $50.” He is looking into fashion design schools after high school. Items designed by Rogers can be found @Bloodlust_clothing_ on Instagram.

Gothic style blouse designed by Elijah Rogers, a junior at Bitney Prep High School. Students learn to write a business plan including finance budget and pricing items for a profit.

Photo courtesy of Elijah Rogers.

“My class has helped shape my dream career into something that is attainable for me. it has given me a clear vision of what I want to create, and how I will be able to do it financially. Overall, Entrepreneurship is an incredibly helpful class, and I’m so excited to return next semester,” Rogers said.

The business finance class taught by Aginsky is set up to “promote passion and give students the practical tools they will need to be successful in business,” Aginsky said. The course began as a two-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) grant that offers students dual enrollment, meaning a student can earn high school credits and credits at Sierra College at the same time.

Students at Bitney Prep also participate in internships one day a week with local businesses that they are interested in. Bell works for Dee Dee Brownell’s Hems, Alterations, Misc. Repairs, and Sewing Projects, a small home business in Nevada City.

“This is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Bell said.

“During school closures due to COVID-19, I had to choose an interest project. I’ve always loved fashion. My skills were much more primitive then, but now I’m on the sewing machine and using squeezable ink bottles to paint fabric,” Rogers said.

The Nevada City Winter Craft Fair at the Foundry will feature local talent with unique goods on sale. This leather jacket was upcycled by student Elijah Rogers.

Photo courtesy of Elijah Rogers

Bitney Prep is located at 135 Joerschke Dr. in Grass Valley. The school describes its mission as inspiring students “to be ready for life and relevant to the world. Through its vibrant internship program, small class sizes, and a dynamic sense of community, Bitney equips our students with curiosity, a love of learning and self-direction at our Grass Valley campus.”

Introducing the tie-belt. Students enrolled in the business and finance CTE class market a product and learn what it takes to write a business plan, estimate costs and labor, produce and distribute their product. With the help of their teacher Akim Aginsky, Elijah Rogers and Josh Bell are motivated to own their own fashion design companies after high school.



While shopping and checking out all the artists and crafters at the Winter Craft Fair, visitors may purchase a snack or a refreshment at the no-host full bar provided by the Miners Foundry

Tickets to the Nevada City Craft Fair are $7 and can be purchased online at https://minersfoundry.org/events/ or by phone at (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959.

To learn more about Britney Prep go to https://bitneyprep.net/ .

