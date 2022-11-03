Business fee waiver program approved in Nevada City

In efforts to help better serve their business community, Nevada City has announced the implementation of a Business Development and Sustainability Fee Waiver Program.

The program aims to assist businesses as they emerge from the impacts of COVID-19 and seek to sustain and expand their offerings, allowing up to $2000 in City fee waivers for businesses.

“We, like everyone else, we’re coming out of COVID. Some did great, some went out of business,” Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson said of the local commerce climate.

Under the program, applying businesses can specify a combination of different fees they’d like waived — up to $2,000.

“We’re hoping it allows some businesses to open up and be legit, hope for some to stay open, and the ones that are doing good to expand,” Grayson said.

Fees like the $137 business license, or those associated with conditional use permits apply.

The fee waiver can even apply towards repainting or remodeling an existing business or towards developing an outdoor dining parklet among many others.

Nevada City has been reviewing their strategic plan and in that process have decided to come up with ways to provide support to local businesses. One way the city council decided to do that is to implement a permanent outdoor dining ordinance.

Business Development and Sustainability Fee Waiver Program applications can be used towards:

business license or home occupation permit, conditional use permit, minor architectural review, non-residential architectural review, sign review, encroachment permit for parklet or sidewalk dining, in lieu parking fee, Seaman’s Lodge rental fee for business use, special event fees for business generating event.

City officials anticipate that businesses may use the fee waivers to: develop an outdoor dining parklet,

install a new sign at a business, open a new business, obtain a conditional use permit for outdoor dining on private property of an existing business, repaint or remodel an existing business, add on to an existing business, or implement outdoor sidewalk dining.

Applicants must either be a business in good standing with a current Nevada City business license or obtain a first-time business license in Nevada City through the fee waiver program. Other fees, taxes, past due fees, or fees already paid are not eligible for fee waiver under this program.

To begin an application, send your interest by email to sean.grayson@nevadacityca.gov and include “Fee Waiver” in the subject line.

Businesses can also call 530-265-2496 x119 or visit City Hall at 317 W. Broad Street for more information.