Burn pile debris causes fire near Nevada City
A fire from a burn pile escaped its confines over the weekend, burning 1.6 acres before it was stopped, authorities said.
The fire — off Apache Trail, near Highway 49 — started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The resident called authorities, saying the blaze had grown out of control. Cal Fire arrived, extinguished the fire, and cut a line of trees around the blaze. Firefighters left the scene around 7 p.m. that day, according to Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge.
No structures were burned and no one was injured in the fire, authorities said.
“When we have these kind of dry conditions, we’ve seen several of them in the past week because of lack of precipitation in January. We have some significant winds,” Eldridge said.
According to Eldridge, there have been three smaller fires within the past two weeks.
Cal Fire received mutual aid for the Nevada City fire from Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Ophir Hill and North San Juan fire districts and departments.
Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Burn pile debris causes fire near Nevada City
A fire from a burn pile escaped its confines over the weekend, burning 1.6 acres before it was stopped, authorities said.