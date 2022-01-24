Burn pile debris causes fire near Nevada City

The escaped debris burn was contained at 1.6 acres.

Cal Fire

A fire from a burn pile escaped its confines over the weekend, burning 1.6 acres before it was stopped, authorities said.

The fire — off Apache Trail, near Highway 49 — started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The resident called authorities, saying the blaze had grown out of control. Cal Fire arrived, extinguished the fire, and cut a line of trees around the blaze. Firefighters left the scene around 7 p.m. that day, according to Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge.

No structures were burned and no one was injured in the fire, authorities said.

“When we have these kind of dry conditions, we’ve seen several of them in the past week because of lack of precipitation in January. We have some significant winds,” Eldridge said.

According to Eldridge, there have been three smaller fires within the past two weeks.

Cal Fire received mutual aid for the Nevada City fire from Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Ophir Hill and North San Juan fire districts and departments.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com