Burn permits suspended starting Monday

The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Nevada, Yuba, and Placer counties, a press release states.

This suspension takes effect 8 a.m. Monday, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have responded to 2,038 wildfires. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around their homes and any outbuildings on their property and be prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:

• Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures

• Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org .

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, or how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit http://www.ReadyForWildfire.org .

Source: Cal Fire