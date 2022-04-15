Burn permits required starting Monday

Effective 8 a.m. Monday, Cal Fire will require burn permits for residential burning within Nevada, Yuba, and Placer counties.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning. For burn day information, contact your local Air Pollution Control District or Air Quality Management District.

Nevada County: Northern Sierra district: 530-274-7928 or 530-582-1027 or visit myairdistrict.com .

Placer County district: Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876). Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday .

Yuba County: Feather River district: 530-741-6299.





All burn permits are issued annually and may be obtained online at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov , or from your local Cal Fire Station. Permits are issued free of charge.

Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned. The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed. Do not burn on windy days. Piles should be no larger than 4 feet in diameter and height. You can add to a pile as it burns down. Clear 10-foot down to bare soil around your piles. Have a shovel and a water source nearby. An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, federal, and local land management and fire agencies will also be using this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands.

Source: Cal Fire