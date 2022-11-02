Burn ban lifted across Nevada Yuba Placer Unit

A burn ban has been lifted across the Nevada Yuba Placer Unit effective at 6 a.m. today according to Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes.

“Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days,” a release said.

Those wishing to obtain a burn permit can visit, https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov . At the site, folks will be required to watch a video which goes over safety tips and requirements for burning. After viewing the video and filling out the required fields in the form, a residential burn permit will be created.

Applicants must then print and sign the permit, which is valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 of each year.

Those with burn permits are asked to contact your local Air Quality Management District to determine what requirements or restrictions apply in your area and always call to ensure burn day status.

Residents wishing to burn MUST verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting:

• Nevada & Sierra Counties – Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.

Northern Sierra’s burn day website: https://myairdistrict.com/ . Western Nevada County: (530) 274-7928

Eastern Nevada County: (530) 582-1027

Western Sierra County: (530) 289-3662

Eastern Sierra County: (530) 994-3561

• Yuba County – Feather River Air Quality Management District: (530) 741-6299

Agricultural Burn number is 530-701-7462 Continued

• Placer County – Placer County Air Pollution Control District Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876). Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday

Burn Pile Requirements

• Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned

• The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed

• Do NOT burn on windy days

• Clear 10-foot around your piles down to bare soil

• Have a shovel and a water source nearby

• Have a shovel and a water source nearby

• An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire always

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards according to Cal Fire officials. State, Federal, and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public lands.

For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at http://www.fire.ca.gov .