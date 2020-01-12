Burger & Cream opens Grass Valley location

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily. Spring hours prone to change.

About a month ago, Pine Street Burgers sold its Taylorville location to Burger & Cream, a restaurant originally located in Auburn.

On Jan. 3, Burger & Cream officially opened a second restaurant in Grass Valley.

The Auburn area is inundated with restaurants, said Burger & Cream Owner Jon Sardella, so when he saw Pine Street Burgers’ Taylorville restaurant go up for sale, he jumped on it.

“It was just a really good fit for our business,” said Sardella. “Good location, busy area.”

Sardella said he was looking for an opportunity to grow his brand and expand his business.

“As you grow bigger you can negotiate more things for a private label and for pricing,” said Sardella. “It’s all volume. It’s a volume business.”

There are some distinctions between Burger & Cream’s Auburn and Grass Valley locations. For starters, the foothills business has received so much attention it needs to hire more than the 22 employees it currently has, said Sardella, noting that the lunch and dinner rushes are more explosive.

In addition to burgers and shakes, the Grass Valley location has been selling a lot of hot dogs, said Sardella.

But maybe most unique about the new location: “Everybody’s been really easy going,” said Sardella. “Even when we’ve been slow or have made some mistakes, everybody’s been really nice.”

As such, the owner said the transition has been smooth, especially since “food gets very critical.”

