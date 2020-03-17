Building bridges: 20 winners selected for Bridgeport Bridge art contest

The recently concluded school art and media contest, “Flowing Through History — The Bridgeport Bridge Restoration Project” had over 340 entries by students throughout Nevada County.

The competition, sponsored by the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee and the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, included art entries in many different mediums, 3D models of the bridge and professional level, short video productions.

The judging of the art and videos was held March 10 at the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office and the judges — Matt Green and Mary Moyer from State Parks, Steve Sanchez from the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee and Judy Neilsen representing the schools — had their work cut out for them. They spent hours determining the 20 winners, one from each grade level within categories and from many different schools throughout Nevada County.

This collaboration between the schools, the Parks Foundation and Save Our Bridge was able to expose and immerse hundreds of students in the history of the Bridgeport district and the significance of restoring the iconic wood-covered bridge in the South Yuba River State Park. Thanks to an extensive website developed by staff at the superintendent’s office, teachers were able to work the art and media competition into the curriculum for their class.

The student winners in each category will not only receive a cash prize and a gift certificate to a local restaurant, they will constitute the first group to walk across the restored Bridgeport Bridge during the grand reopening ceremony. All participants in the competition will receive a commemorative embossed medallion of the bridge.

The Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee wishes to thank local business sponsors, ABT Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Air Conditioning; Northridge Restaurant Penn Valley; Crazy for Yogurt; Players Pizza; and Sierra EBike for donating cash and gift certificates. Thanks to Wheyward Girl Creamery and Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co. for holding a major fund raising event to support the competition.

The awards ceremony for the winners and their families was planned for April 16, but is being postponed to a later date, yet to be determined.

