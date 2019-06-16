Building an employee base: Creating a local talent pipeline to help company grow

KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada County Business and Career Network and the Nevada County Tech Connection WHAT: Build Your Employee Base: Creating a Local Talent Pipeline to Help Your Company Grow WHEN: Thursday, June 27, 4-6 p.m. WHERE: Nevada County Business and Career Network, 988 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley INFO: RSVP or more info: https://www.meetup.com/NevadaCountyOnline or http://www.facebook.com/groups/nctechconnect.

Many businesses in the region share the same complaint: it’s difficult to find the skilled employees they need to expand.

But there is an innovative solution, and that’s to build your own workforce right here in the community.

On Thursday, June 27, successful companies will share how they find and build homegrown talent with the help of many supportive organizations in Nevada County. Those attending the event can network and learn from a panel of businesses who have overcome the employee shortage through creative recruiting.

At this workshop, attendees will learn how other small businesses are enriching their talent pool, and find the resources and simple solutions needed to develop a workforce.

“Ask questions about liability, competing with wages in bigger cities, growing talent with limited time or resources, and more,” a news release states. “Probably everyone in the room has felt your pain. Come ready to discuss solutions, not just the problems.

From internships, on-the-job training, and other out-of-the-box solutions, join this exciting community discussion on how you can grow your business organically and easily.

Expert panel members include professionals from Grass Valley – A Belden Brand, AJA Video Systems, Autometrix Inc., the South Yuba Club, BrewBilt Manufacturing, Sierra Streams, and the Restore. There will also be presentations of local resources from the Sierra Small Business Development Center, Sierra College, and more.

Hosted by the Talent Development Task Force of the Nevada County Tech Connection, whose partners include the Sierra Business Council, Sierra College, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, the Connecting Point, and the Nevada County Business and Career Network.

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.meetup.com/NevadaCountyOnline or http://www.facebook.com/groups/nctechconnect.

Source: Nevada County Tech Connection