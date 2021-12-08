Building a legacy: Dave and Jessie Emanuel have a lifetime of community service

The front room of the heritage Victorian has an old world feel.

It is welcoming and warm as are its occupants, Dave and Jessie Emanuel. Long-time residents of Grass Valley, they are well traveled. Both Emanuels have a lifetime of community service, and Dave is much praised for his work in launching the local affiliate for Habitat for Humanity.

Dave is walking a little slower now, but the spark in his eye gives testimony to a life well lived. A number of families now own their own homes as a result of his efforts and those of the volunteers he worked with in bringing Habitat to our county.

Dave Emanuel was born into a family of immigrant dairy farmers in northern Wisconsin. Harsh winters and humid summers held no appeal for a kid who preferred to tinker instead of focus on endless chores, including milking cows twice a day.

Leaving the farm, he enrolled in engineering at the University of Wisconsin and while there signed up for Navy ROTC. After graduation as a fledgling electrical engineer, and a newly minted lieutenant JG, he found himself on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. Things happen for a reason, as while the ship was docked in San Diego he met the love of his life, Jessie Gray.

From left, Debbie Arakel, former executive director of Habitat, and Dave Emanuel as he is honored at his retirement. The plaque is the Don Unger Visionary Award.

Submitted to The Union

With his military obligation completed, he accepted a position in the rapidly growing aerospace industry in Silicon Valley. At the same time Jessie accepted her dream job at Stanford. Fate had landed them within a few miles of each other and they married, raised three children and built their lives in a wonderful, loving partnership.

Years later, two of their sons had graduated from college and there was a daughter still in college. Their nest was pretty much empty, and they began to think about a next chapter. The answer came with an offer of a top secret defense job in England. He won’t talk about his what he did, except to admit that it had something to do with satellites and required a top secret clearance.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Looking to the future they decided that they would eventually retire to Grass Valley They also wanted a Victorian, but not just any Victorian. The house they wanted had been moved twice, finding its final destination on a hill above downtown Grass Valley. The Emanuels had to have it and bought it before leaving the country for four years in England.

Their adventure in England was over too much too soon, but before they moved to Grass Valley they found the answer of what to do in retirement. They applied to join a Jimmy Carter Work Project to build 20 Habitat homes for low income people in Watts, arguably one of the poorest and most difficult neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

After a week living and working with the Carters and the other volunteers, they were hooked. They moved to Nevada County as passionate and true believers in the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

Jessie and Dave Emanuel at a Habitat event.

Submitted to The Union

Dave and Jessie joined a small group of others, and under Dave’s persistent leadership they set out to bring Habitat to Nevada County. Dave took on the major task of preparing the application to the national headquarters in Georgia to become an affiliate.

Attaining affiliate status required convincing the national organization that our local community had the resources to build a viable organization. It took long days and nights to build the case. At the same Dave agreed to serve as unpaid executive director, a position which he held for 10 years.

The infant organization found its first office in the Emanuel’s hall closet, using the home phone number as the point of contact. Building a sustainable nonprofit organization with a handful of volunteers is risky. Some nonprofits never make it, but this is an amazing success story. Dave played a lead role in securing building sites either donated or at substantially below market. He obtained grant money to finance the purchases. He helped to organize the volunteers to build the houses.

By the time 10 years had passed, the organization was under sound financial footing and began a search for its first paid executive director. According to Debbie Arakel, who was eventually hired, Dave gave the organization “the competence and the capability to sustain itself.” Debbie, who is now director of Habitat California, went on to say that Habitat “is the only sustainable model for providing affordable home ownership.” Debbie further noted that Dave “started Habitat here and he was the founder,” a fact which he disputes in his own humble and modest way. No organization is built on one person, but Dave’s contribution was transformative.

More than 20 years later Habitat has built 42 homes for our families, according to current Executive Director Lorraine Larson. Their children can grow up with the security of a home and a sense of pride in belonging to a neighborhood. Larson said that Habitat now has an army of ­­86 volunteers and operates a 22,000-square-foot warehouse for its ReStore operation. The sale of donated items helps fund the organization. Larson cites Dave’s work in building a foundation to make all of this possible.

This is the legacy of Dave Emanuel, who with his wife Jessie brought their passion and their mission to Nevada County.

Don W. Scoble is a long-time resident of Nevada City