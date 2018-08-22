Brush fire contained off Highway 174

A brush fire off of Highway 174 was contained by local residents who reported the blaze around 10:30 a.m. today, according to Grass Valley Emergency Command officials.

The small roadside fire was reported some time after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and was quickly squashed.

Peardale, Chicago Park, Ophir Hill and Cal Fire units all responded to the incident located on the 18000 block of Highway 174.

Officials said the blaze was contained to the grass, and no structures were threatened nor injuries reported.

A Grass Valley Emergency Command spokesperson said the cause of the fire was a “farming operation,” but the incident is still under investigation.