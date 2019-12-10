Brunswick Veterinary Clinic in Grass Valley files for bankruptcy

On Oct. 24, Brunswick Veterinary Clinic abruptly closed.

But problems appeared to have been enduring for longer than the swift decision would indicate, according to court documents.

Almost a month after closing, the clinic’s owner, Michelle Meyer, filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 15. She is being represented by the Law Office of Seth L. Hansen, according to federal documents.

Both Hansen and Meyer couldn’t be reached for comment.

The claim listed over $1 million in total liabilities. Total assets are listed at over $150,000, according to records.

Some of the creditors owed money include Bank of America, Marlin Business Bank, AT&T and IDEXX Distribution, Inc.

Many in the community were surprised by the quick closure of the veterinary clinic two months prior. At the time Joanne Clark said she was stunned, adding the clinic served many people.

Clark said she’d move to Four Paws Animal Clinic in Nevada City, which had taken on some former Brunswick customers. A Four Paws receptionist said in October that people had been calling all day.

“I am sorry we couldn’t make this work,” a Brunswick Veterinary Clinic’s Facebook post stated two months ago. “I’m sorry that you likely feel scared of what happens next (if) your pets need care. I’m scared right now too.”

