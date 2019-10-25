Brunswick Veterinary Clinic abruptly closed Tuesday

The veterinary clinic on Olympia Park Road closed suddenly Tuesday afternoon.

On the Brunswick Veterinary Clinic Facebook page, it states that several factors caused it to close, including losing three veterinarians. It also cites Nevada County as a difficult place to attract professionals.

“The truth is that (it) is very difficult to get new professionals in our area,” the post states. “Although it is a beautiful place to live, housing is difficult if you rent, especially if you have pets, and the homeowner’s insurance problem can make it difficult to buy. We also don’t have any large cities to draw from close enough to commute, that has a surplus of veterinarians. The unemployment rate of vets is about 1-2%.”

Clinic veterinarian Michelle Meyer and the clinic didn’t respond to multiple requests from The Union for comment.

“I’m stunned,” said clinic patron Joanne Clark. “They handle a huge community here.”

Clark said she will be going to Four Paws Animal Clinic in Nevada City.

“Our phones have been ringing like crazy,” said Four Paws clinic receptionist Sarah Bridges, “and that’s being with the power out.”

The clinic has fielded about 30 calls from new customers over the last two days, which will likely increase over the next week, said Bridges.

Cheryl Wicks, cofounder of Sammie’s Friends, said the county has an “amazing quality of vets,” so customers have many options.

“I am sorry we couldn’t make this work,” the clinic’s Facebook post states. “I’m sorry that you likely feel scared of what happens next (if) your pets need care. I’m scared right now too.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.