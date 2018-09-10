UPDATE: Traffic moving again in Brunswick Basin after roads shut down by broken gas main

Update: At 4:45 p.m. traffic was moving again along Sutton Way and Brunswick. Traffic was moving in other areas as well, although it could take a little while for the area to clear.

Original post:

A broken natural gas main shut down traffic Monday afternoon in Grass Valley’s Brunswick Basin.

According to Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron, a natural gas main of an unknown size had been severed, resulting in the closure of nearly all surface streets in the area.

As of 3:40 p.m. the freeway on-ramp from Brunswick to Nevada City had been closed, with all others expected to be closed shortly thereafter.

Evacuations in the area were already taking place with Mobil gas station, Margaritas restaurant, West America Bank and Sierra Central Credit Union being cleared first. Buttron said it was likely that the Brunswick shopping center containing Safeway and CVS would be evacuated as well.

An assessment would be made by PG&E once they arrived on scene, said Buttron.

Traffic in the Brusnwick Basin was at a stand-still, while cars leaving the area were being routed out through Old Tunnel Road.

Brunswick Road in the vicinity of Plaza Drive and Sutton Way is closed to through traffic due to the gas leak effective immediately. The closure will be in place through approximately 6 pm., according to Grass Valley press release.

“Please use alternate routes to avoid the area. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience,” the release states.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.