Bruins, Miners wrap swim season against rivals

Bear River’s swim team closed out the season against Colfax on Wednesday.

Submitted to The Union

The swim teams from Bear River and Nevada Union closed out their respective seasons with strong showings against rival squads this week.

The Miners dove in against Placer on Tuesday and won the boys meet, 118-36, and girls competition, 112-58.

On Wednesday, the Bruins roared past Colfax in the girls competition, 109-47, but came up short on the boys side, 83-72.

Leading the Bruins’ charge for the girls team was Alli Kouba, Elle Larsen, Makenna Hensley and Mia Axelman.

Kouba earned a win in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 2 minutes, 3.27 seconds. She also won the 100 freestyle race (58.94), and was a member of winning relay teams in the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

Larsen also had a pair of individual wins, earning first in the 200 individual medley (2:14.21) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.99). Larson was also on a pair of winning relay teams.

Hensley was also a two-time individual race winner with victories in the 50 freestyle (29.67) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.61). She also helped the 200 medley relay team to victory.

Axelman earned her individual wins in the 500 freestyle (5:24.08) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.89). Axelman was also on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams for the Bruins.

For the Bear River boys, the top performers were Tyler Nattrass, Kyle Adamson and Aiden McCormick.

Nattrass won the 200 freestyle (1:53.33) and the 100 backstroke (0:55). He was also on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Adamson also had a pair of individual wins, coming in the 200 individual medley (2:06.65) and the 100 butterfly (56.64). Adamson was also on the first place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

McCormick notched wins in the 100 freestyle (55.53) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.59). He was also a member of the winning 400 freestyle relay team.

With the meet being the final one of the season, the Bruins honored their seniors, acknowledging Emily Adamson, Sabrina Fugate-Bayliss, Allison Johnson and Stowe Kreisher for their contributions to the program.

With Wednesday’s meet being the final one of the season, the Bruins honored their seniors, acknowledging, from left, Allison Johnson, Sabrina Fugate-Bayliss, Stowe Kreisher and Emily Adamson, for their contributions to the program.

Submitted to The Union

“It was fun to race Colfax for our final meet of the season,” said Bear River coach Ethan Green. “While the season has been quick, I am proud of the swimmers and the progress they made and very much appreciate their efforts.”

MINERS SWIM PAST PLACER

Leading the way for Nevada Union’s girls squad was Robin Lawless, Clara Luisetti, Elsie Luisetti and Lydia Moorehead.

Lawless, a junior, won the girls 100 butterfly event in a time of 1:04.31. She was also first in the 100 backstroke (1:09.98). Lawless also impressed in the relays, helping NU to wins in the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 individual medley relay.

Clara Luisetti, a senior, earned a pair of individual wins, coming in the girls 50 freestyle (26.7) and 100 freestyle (58.04). She was also a member of the winning 400 freestyle relay team and 200 medley relay team.

Elsie Luisetti, a sophomore, shined in a pair of freestyle events, winning the girls 200 (2:03.95) and 500 freestyle races (5:39.48). She also helped NU win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Moorehead, a freshman, took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.14), and helped the 200 medley relay team to victory.

On the boys side, making waves for NU was Si Moorehead, Joe Pardini, Jackson Witt and Jake Lawson.

Si Moorehead, a senior, won the 50 freestyle (24.25) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.73).

Witt, a junior, was first in the 200 freestyle (2:24.69). Pardini, a senior, was the fastest in the 100 freestyle (55.05). And Lawson won the 100 backstroke (1:24.09).

Witt, Pardini and Si Moorehead also joined with Logan Van den Berg to win the 400 freestyle relay.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.