Bruins, Miners swim through storm

The Bear River Bruins hosted the Nevada Union Miners for a swim meet held Thursday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

The swim teams from Bear River and Nevada Union high schools didn’t let Thursday afternoon’s rain storm put a damper on one of the few meets they have left in the COVID-shortened season.

“I love watching these guys go and race,” said Bear River coach Daryn Glasgow. “Even in a crazy year and on a crazy day, they really get after it. They attacked. There was some really good efforts today.”

Thursday’s meet at Bear River was just the second of the season for the Bruins, and fourth for the Miners.

“Not having sports was not good for the kids,” said NU coach Lotty Hellested. “Even just coming out to practice, you can hear the kids laughing and having a good time. Getting sports back is just really good.”

A Nevada Union swimmer during Thursday’s swim meet against the Bear River Bruins.

Photo: Elias Funez

When the waves finally settled Thursday, it was Bear River earning the team win over NU, 97-69, in the boys competition; and the Lady Miners besting the Lady Bruins, 91-77, in the girls competition.

Making a splash for the Bear River boys team was Tyler Nattrass, Kyle Adamson, Adam DeGrucio and Aiden McCormick. Nattrass won the 100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle events. Adamson was first in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley. DeGrucio led the pack in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly. And, McCormick won the 500 freestyle.

Those four also impressed in the relays as well. Nattrass, DeGrucio and Adamson joined with Stowe Kreisher to win the 400 freestyle relay. Nattrass and McCormick, along with Matt Grimes and Jacob Southerland, won the 200 medley relay.

Leading NU’s boys team was Kaden Fredericks, who was the fastest in the 50 freestyle event.

In the girls competition, NU got impressive showings from Clara Luisetti, Elsie Luisetti and Robin Lawless. Clara Luisetti won both the 100 and 50 freestyle events. Elsie Luisetti was first in the 500 freestyle. Lawless won the 100 backstroke and was strong in the relays, helping NU to victory in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Bear River’s girls team was led by Mia Axelman and Elle Larson. Axelman won both the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle events. Larson won the 200 individual medley, and beat out NU’s Lawless by less than a second in the 100 butterfly. Larson also joined with Allison Johnson, Makenna Hensley and Maddie Werntz to win the 200 freestyle relay.

“What I really like about this year’s squad has been the rate of improvement,” Bear River coach Ethan Green said. “Even though we have a shortened season, we’ve progressed a lot. I’m just excited to have everyone out and racing.”

Both teams have just one meet left. The Miners are set to host Placer next Tuesday in their season finale. The Bruins close out against Colfax on Wednesday.

GOLF

Bear River’s boys and girls golf teams teed off on Wednesday, taking on the Lakers from North Tahoe at Lake of the Pines Golf Course.

Behind strong play from Theresa Shaw, Corina Shaw and Julia Pisenti, the Bear River girls team won handily, 236-287.

Theresa Shaw and Corina Shaw both carded 36s to lead all scorers, and Pisenti followed with a 42.

In the boys competition, the Bruins fell by eight strokes, 229-237.

Leading the Bear River boys was Weston Prosser, who tallied the lowest score of the match with a 43.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.