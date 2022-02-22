 Brrrrr: Cold weather shelter opens again tonight | TheUnion.com
Brrrrr: Cold weather shelter opens again tonight

Elias Funez
  

A soft hail — also known as graupel, corn snow, hominy snow, or snow pellets — fell across portions of Grass Valley Tuesday afternoon, following bouts of low snow earlier in the day that also quickly melted. Graupel forms when supercooled water droplets are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes, forming crisp balls of frost. Cold temperatures will continue this week in Grass Valley, with a high of 49 expected today. Overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-30s through Friday, prompting Sierra Roots and Nevada County to open their emergency cold weather shelter at the lower level of the Nevada City Veterans Hall at 4:30 p.m today, accepting people until 8 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Photo: Elias Funez

