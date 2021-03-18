Broad Street rebuild approved

A Broad Street building burned down by fire in January has been approved for a rebuild by the Nevada City Planning Commission.

According to prospective owner Steve Levy, the replaced building at 414 Broad St., although essentially a new construction, will remain as close to the original as possible.

“Unfortunately at this point all the historical value is gone, there’s no original material,” Levy said. “We don’t want to make it an identical cookie-cutter replica… we’re trying to match the style without making an identical replica.”

The new building will stand substantially on the same footprint as the previous, according to the staff report, but 18 inches taller and shifted 6 to 8 inches away from the adjacent building, which also caught fire in January.

The commission in its approval noted some changes, like the height, were only allowed due to the building being razed and subject to updated building codes.

Some elements of the final design like the back window and awning will come back to the Planning Commission for final approval.

Nevada City police have said they arrested Nathan Daniel Tomlinson, 32, shortly after the January fire on charges including arson.

Tomlinson remained jailed Thursday, records state.

